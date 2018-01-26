Braves take down league leading Bucs, now first in VIJHL south

Trevor Owens scored the overtime winner as the Saanich Braves defeated the top team in the Island junior B hockey league, the Nanaimo Buccaneers, 5-4 on Thursday.

The Braves (21-15-2) are now first in the VIJHL South division and host the Comox Valley Glacier Kings (4-34-0) today (Friday, Jan. 26) at Pearkes arena, the first home game since Jan. 5. Puck drop is 6:30 p.m.

In Thursday’s winner, Owens scored in double overtime, his 17th goal of the season. The 20-year-old now has 31 points in 31 games.

With that win the Braves move ahead of the Cougars with 46 points in 40 games to the Cougars 45 points in 41 games.

The Saanich Braves led on Thursday after first period goals by Cam LeSergent and Dale McCabe. Kyle Mace put the Braves back up on the powerplay, 3-2, after the Bucs tied it in the second.

The Bucs then took a 4-3 lead in the third, before Michael Sproule tied the game with 3:33 left in the third.

Meanwhile the Peninsula Panthers (18-21) have found their game of late, with three wins in their last four. The Panthers defeated the Cougars 4-2 on Thursday and last week gave the Braves only their loss in 2018, 2-1 at Panorama.

The Braves finish January hosting the Storm on Wednesday at Pearkes, 7:30 p.m. and have six final games in February ahead of playoffs.