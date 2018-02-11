(Gregory Kolz/Team Canada)

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Canada is wrapping up Day 3 of the Olympics atop the podium as the figure skating team event guarantees Canada its fifth gold medal of the 2018 Winter Games.

Although ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have yet to skate, Daleman’s performance guaranteed Canada the top spot.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia clinched silver and the United States got bronze.

More to come.

