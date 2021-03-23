Career-Royal Tarun Fizer crowned as team’s new captain ahead of season start-up

He’ll be the eighth Victoria Royals player in team history to wear the “C”

The Victoria Royals have named Tarun Fizer the eighth captain in team history. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Royals have crowned a new captain ahead of the 2021 season start-up.

Tarun Fizer will be the eighth captain in team history.

The Royals’ general manager and head coach said Fizer is already an outstanding leader on and off the of the ice.

“Tarun is a driven competitor who sets the standard for dedication, leadership and behaviour for our organization,” Dan Price said in a statement. “He has earned this opportunity and we know that he is ready to take on this added responsibility.”

We are proud to announce @FizerTarun as our 8th captain in team history! Details: https://t.co/yn6d9Cxfi7 pic.twitter.com/h8lUzilUsb — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) March 11, 2021

Fizer, a career-Royal, is entering his fourth season with the team and is coming off of his best year. The 2001-born winger had 19 goals and 34 assists in 57 games during last year’s campaign — scoring almost 20 points more than his sophomore year with the club.

Fizer will be wearing the “C” when the Royals return to Western Hockey League play for the first time in over a year on March 26. The Royals are playing in a 24-game, pandemic-condensed season against the WHL’s other four B.C. teams. The B.C. division bubble is based out of two hub cities located in Kelowna and Kamloops.

READ: Victoria Royals release season schedule ahead of March 26 puck drop in B.C. bubble

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Royals