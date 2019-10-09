Claremont Spartans volleyball teams take gold in four different weekend tournaments

The Claremont Secondary senior girls’ team placed first at their tournament at Camosun College over the weekend. (Photo courtesy Scott Freeburn)
The Claremont Secondary senior boys’ team placed won their tournament at Vancouver Island University over the weekend. (Photo courtesy Scott Freeburn)
The Claremont Secondary junior girls’ team placed beat the team from Dover Bay Secondary to place first at their tournament at Camosun College over the weekend. (Photo courtesy Scott Freeburn)
The Claremont Secondary junior boys’ team placed were the big winners at their tournament in Nanaimo over the weekend. (Photo courtesy Scott Freeburn)

All four volleyball teams from Claremont Secondary took home the gold at their respective tournaments this past weekend.

The junior and senior boys’ teams played in an invitational tournament at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo while the junior and senior girls’ teams took part in an invitational tournament at Camosun College.

Senior girls coach Scott Freeburn noted how rare it is for all four teams from one school to win at different tournaments.

Freeburn and the other teachers at Claremont Secondary “can’t recall any school having swept a weekend like this.”

The junior girls team – captained by Grade 10 student Ava Mann – had a big come-back when they beat the Dover Bay Secondary team in the finals after losing to them in the round robin stage of the tournament.

The junior boys’ captain Carter Munro, a Grade 10 student, led the team to victory against Belmont Secondary in Langford.

READ ALSO: Saanich students grow with Claremont’s drama program

Players from each of the Claremont Secondary senior teams were named tournament all-stars or MVPs, said Freeburn.

Grade 12 students Eve Collombin, captain of the senior girls’ team, and Mya Sheridan were the tournament all-stars and Grade 10 student Olivia Boulding was named the MVP. The senior girls beat South Delta Secondary School in the finals.

READ ALSO: Claremont wins Fall Classic high school volleyball tournament at Camosun

Senior boys’ team captains Kaden Brajcich, Grade 12, and Shaun Schonert, Grade 12, led the team to victory in their match against the team from St. Andrew’s Catholic High School. Grade 12 students Jordan Yue and Ethan Boah were named tournament all-star and MVP respectively.

The Claremont Secondary Spartans are still in the middle of their seasons.

