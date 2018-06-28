Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Japan advanced to the knockout round at the World Cup on a tiebreaker, fewer yellow cards than Senegal.

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match, but they still reached the round of 16 because Colombia beat Senegal 1-0.

Both Japan and Senegal finished the group phase with four points, had the same goal difference and the same amount of goals scored. Starting at this year’s tournament, disciplinary records — known as fair play — were added by FIFA as a tiebreaker. Japan had four yellow cards in its three group matches while Senegal had six.

Poland, which had already been eliminated, got its goal from defender Jan Bednarek in the 59th minute. He beat his marker at the far post and volleyed in a swerving free kick from Rafal Kurzawa.

Japan has reached the knockout round at the World Cup three times in the last five tournaments.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Discarded cigarette ‘likely’ started recent grass fire in Saanich

Investigators have found no evidence homeless individuals caused the fire

Investigation continues into death of teen Victoria sailor in dockside accident

Disabled Sailing Association member Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after lift gave out

Island-wide business licence eyed

Twenty-four Island communities mulling idea

Saanich to test public support for future amalgamation talks

A referendum this fall will ask residents whether they support the creation… Continue reading

UVic Transgender Archives named one of top LGBTQ museums worldwide

Archives one of just two Canadian collections to make the list, ranking 7th place

You’ll never get tired of this view

Hometown Heroes: Win 1 of 7 Grand Prizes – worth up to $2.6 million

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Joe Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 89

Most Read