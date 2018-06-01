The Canadian Premier League has granted a conditional Greater Victoria club, playing out of Westhills Stadium in Langford. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Langford-based CPL soccer team not a done deal

Canadian Premiere League announces ‘conditional’ soccer team for Greater Victoria

The Canadian Premiere League (CPL) has granted a conditional club to Greater Victoria.

But according to Langford Mayor Stew Young, it’s not a done deal just yet. The problem is a hydro pole that needs to be moved to accommodate more seating at Westhills Stadium.

RELATED: $4 million cost to move hydro pole holding up Langford stadium expansion

The club is conditional upon being able to move that pole, which sits across from the current stadium seating. Young said the initial deadline to determine if they were to get the club was May 31, but due to delayed meetings with B.C. Hydro, they are hoping to have an answer by June 13.

In an effort to move the process along, Young said they pitched B.C. Hydro the idea of building stands in the right of way around the pole, allowing them to eventually move the pole in a few years.

Westhills Stadium has a capacity of 1,718 seats and Young said the City has agreed with CPL to increase the capacity to 8,000 seats if they can secure the team.

Private owners of the club include former men’s national team members Rob Friend and Josh Simpson, and a Vancouver financier Dean Shillington.

“With successful completion of a lease and needed stadium improvements, which will bring Westhills Stadium to CPL standards, the team will officially launch in time for our inaugural season in 2019,” said David Clanachan, CPL commissioner, in a statement.

He added the ownership group carries experience in business and on the soccer pitch that would help make a team in Greater Victoria successful.

There are eight teams that will compete in the inaugural season. Hamilton and Winnipeg were first to receive teams, and York, Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa, Calgary and Victoria (conditionally) followed suit.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

Just Posted

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Lamb-nappers return Sooty with a note same day mom Florence taken

Flock back together in a rollercoaster day seaside on Vancouver Island

Rose Garden spruce up thanks to Days of Giving initiative

Annual TELUS Days of Giving event had local team volunteering in the dirt

Langford-based CPL soccer team not a done deal

Canadian Premiere League announces ‘conditional’ soccer team for Greater Victoria

Oak Bay’s latest artwork, Lunar Transitions, installed this morning

Lunar Transitions takes its place outside Oak Bay library

See downtown Victoria in a whole new way with Car Free YYJ

Annual event removes vehicles for a day from busy stretch of Douglas Street

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

Most Read