The 2019 Layritz Little League tournament team are hosting the Canadian championships this week with Hampton and two teams from Alberta, Calgary and Ponoka. (Layritz Little League)

Layritz hosts Little League Canadian Championship

Winners advance to annual Little League Softball World Series in Portland

The road to the Little League Softball World Series goes through Saanich this week.

Layritz Little League is hosting the Canadian Championships for majors players aged 10 to 12.

Winners of the four-team tournament will travel to Portland, Ore., the annual hosts of the Little League Softball World Series that starts later next week.

READ MORE: Layritz girls represent Canada at 2018 Softball World Series in Portland

With Beacon Hill Little League shifting its softball program to Baseball B.C. it meant Layritz and Hampton advanced to the championship against Little League tournament squads from Ponoka and Calgary. Canada is one of 10 Little League regions that will be represented at the World Series.

Tournament director Mike Goldsworthy has traveled in previous years with his daughter’s Layritz teams as far as New Brunswick.

“These young athletes work hard all season to improve their skills and then tryout for their respective Little League tournament teams,” Goldsworthy said. “They are the best softball players in their Little League association so the level of play will be quite good and exciting to watch.

“The girls are excited to play at home on a field they are familiar with and they look forward to the opportunity to represent Canada.”

Play starts with two round robin games on Thursday and the third on Friday. They’ll be seeded into semifinals on Saturday with the consolation final at 11 a.m. Sunday and the championship final 3 p.m. Sunday.

Thursday, Aug. 1.

9 a.m. Ponoka LL vs Calgary LL

Noon Hampton LL vs Layritz LL

2:30 to 3 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

3:30 p.m. Ponoka LL vs Team 3 – Hampton LL

6:30 p.m. Calgary LL vs Team 4 – Layritz LL

Friday Aug. 2.

11 a.m. Ponoka LL vs Layritz LL

2 p.m. Calgary LL vs Hampton LL

Saturday Aug. 3

11 a.m. Semifinal #1

2 p.m. Semifinal #2

5 p.m: BBQ for all Players and Coaches

6:30 p.m. Skills Competition

Sunday Aug. 4

11 a.m. Consolation Game

3 p.m. Championship Game

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria Shamrocks shine in playoff opener
Next story
Hampton off to winning start at Little League World Series

Just Posted

UPDATE: VicPD hunts for father accused of abducting four-year-old child

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

UPDATE: Province cracks down on second Victoria Trees Cannabis location, all to close today

Employees terminated, cannabis seized at all locations of popular cannabis dispensary

Young woman struck in Saanich hit and run still in a coma

‘The results of this senseless act have been a nightmare,’ said Aisha Strange’s family and friends

Layritz hosts Little League Canadian Championship

Winners advance to annual Little League Softball World Series in Portland

Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder denied bail

Alan Charles Chapman will remain in custody

Video: Good Samaritan climbs tall B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Most Read