Layritz hosts Little League Canadian Championship

The 2019 Layritz Little League tournament team are hosting the Canadian championships this week with Hampton and two teams from Alberta, Calgary and Ponoka. (Layritz Little League)

The road to the Little League Softball World Series goes through Saanich this week.

Layritz Little League is hosting the Canadian Championships for majors players aged 10 to 12.

Winners of the four-team tournament will travel to Portland, Ore., the annual hosts of the Little League Softball World Series that starts later next week.

With Beacon Hill Little League shifting its softball program to Baseball B.C. it meant Layritz and Hampton advanced to the championship against Little League tournament squads from Ponoka and Calgary. Canada is one of 10 Little League regions that will be represented at the World Series.

Tournament director Mike Goldsworthy has traveled in previous years with his daughter’s Layritz teams as far as New Brunswick.

“These young athletes work hard all season to improve their skills and then tryout for their respective Little League tournament teams,” Goldsworthy said. “They are the best softball players in their Little League association so the level of play will be quite good and exciting to watch.

“The girls are excited to play at home on a field they are familiar with and they look forward to the opportunity to represent Canada.”

Play starts with two round robin games on Thursday and the third on Friday. They’ll be seeded into semifinals on Saturday with the consolation final at 11 a.m. Sunday and the championship final 3 p.m. Sunday.

Thursday, Aug. 1.

9 a.m. Ponoka LL vs Calgary LL

Noon Hampton LL vs Layritz LL

2:30 to 3 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

3:30 p.m. Ponoka LL vs Team 3 – Hampton LL

6:30 p.m. Calgary LL vs Team 4 – Layritz LL

Friday Aug. 2.

11 a.m. Ponoka LL vs Layritz LL

2 p.m. Calgary LL vs Hampton LL

Saturday Aug. 3

11 a.m. Semifinal #1

2 p.m. Semifinal #2

5 p.m: BBQ for all Players and Coaches

6:30 p.m. Skills Competition

Sunday Aug. 4

11 a.m. Consolation Game

3 p.m. Championship Game

