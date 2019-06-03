Lower Island athletes shine at provincial track and field championships

Oak Bay’s Alisa Lyesina wins double-gold at track and field championships

Oak Bay’s Alisa Lyesina is a double-gold medal winner as she crossed the finish line first in the 800-metre and 1500-metre races at the 2019 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships in Kelowna, May 30 to June 1.

It’s Lyesina’s third consecutive provincial win in the 800m race. The Oak Bay Track and Field team fielded a total of 35 athletes in junior and senior events and the senior team finished second overall as the girls and boys teams combined for 24 top-eight finishes.

Oak Bay’s Isaac Clements took gold in the boys pole vault, bettering his Island leap of 4.25m with a provincial winning 4.4m. It’s the second-straight provincial pole vault gold for Clements.

READ MORE: Sprinters dominate Island track championships

“There were so many personal bests achieved by individuals and relay teams it was amazing,” said Oak Bay coach Michael Sheffer.

The Lower Island featured many double-gold winners.

Reynolds student Chase Haagensen (Grade 11) won double-gold in the senior boys 100m (10.90 seconds) and 400m (48.83s), and silver in the 200m (22.30s). All three times are personal bests for Haagensen, his family said.

SEE OFFICIAL RESULTS HERE:

Another Saanich resident, Claremont’s Rebecca Dutchak, edged Oak Bay’s Makayla Dickinson in the senior girls triple jump. Dutchak won gold with a total of 11.18m and Dickinson silver with 11.12m. Dutchak also won gold in the senior long jump with a leap of 5.55m.

St. Michaels University School Grade 11 student, Angelina Shandro, won gold in the senior girls 400m and two silvers, in the 100m and 200m sprints.

Oak Bay’s Laughlin Irish earned silver in the junior boys triple jump with a total of 13.09m leapt. The senior girls 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams each won bronze, featuring Olivia Fenton, Taleesha Hall, Makayla Dickinson, Maya Morgan, Alisa Lyesina, Ines Cicaterri and Delaney Chan.

Oak Bay’s Jack Boden won bronze in the 1500m.

In the last 19 years Oak Bay has 11 first-place team finishes and six second-place finishes at provincials.

