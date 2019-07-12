Pacific FC looking for points on Saturday against Hamilton’s Forge FC

Pacific FC will look for a win at Westhills Stadium on Saturday. The team will face off against Hamilton’s Forge FC. (Spencer Pickles)

Pacific FC will play another home game Saturday, hitting the turf with Hamilton’s Forge FC.

Both teams are currently 0-1-0 in the fall season and will be looking to put some points on the board.

The Island team hosted Calgary’s Cavalry FC — the spring season champions — last week at Westhills Stadium and took a 3-2 loss. Despite multiple injuries on Pacific FC, the youngest side in the Canadian Premier League have powered through.

Saturday’s game could see a return of Pacific FC’s Kadin Chung, paired with Victor Blasco and Terran Campbell continuing a strong streak for the Island.

Pacific FC will be looking for three points Saturday afternoon to get back on track this season.

Forge FC took back-to-back losses in the last game of the spring season and the first of the fall. However, the team finished the spring season in second place with a 6-3-1 record. Forge FC saw two losses in a row to FC Edmonton but will be looking to win on Saturday as well.

The Island team will be trying to show its growth against the strong Hamilton players while Forge FC will seek to catch up to Calgary for the second half of the Canadian Premier League.

Saturday’s game kicks off at Westhills Stadium at 3 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m.

The first 700 fans to arrive at the stadium will receive a free pair of sunglasses as part of BC Transit Game Night.

BC Transit monthly pass or DayPASS holders will receive $5 off the ticket price to the game at the door when they show their pass. The BCTRANSIT promo code can also be used at pacific.ca/bctransit for a $5 discount on pre-sale tickets.

BC Transit will be running special service between the Langford Transit Exchange and the Juan de Fuca Rec Centre (Colwood Park & Ride) to Westhills Stadium. Service will start an hour and a half before kickoff and resume an hour and a half after the game has ended.

Fares for game day service will be $2.50 each way or $5 for a DayPASS that can be purchased on board for unlimited daily use.

Pacific FC season pass holders can ride for free on Saturday for the special game day service routes when they present their season pass to the driver.

