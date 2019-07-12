Pacific FC will look for a win at Westhills Stadium on Saturday. The team will face off against Hamilton’s Forge FC. (Spencer Pickles)

Pacific FC looking for points on Saturday against Hamilton’s Forge FC

BC Transit offering special game day service routes for July 13 game

Pacific FC will play another home game Saturday, hitting the turf with Hamilton’s Forge FC.

Both teams are currently 0-1-0 in the fall season and will be looking to put some points on the board.

The Island team hosted Calgary’s Cavalry FC — the spring season champions — last week at Westhills Stadium and took a 3-2 loss. Despite multiple injuries on Pacific FC, the youngest side in the Canadian Premier League have powered through.

Saturday’s game could see a return of Pacific FC’s Kadin Chung, paired with Victor Blasco and Terran Campbell continuing a strong streak for the Island.

Pacific FC will be looking for three points Saturday afternoon to get back on track this season.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pacific FC falls 2-3 to Cavalry FC in first game of season

Forge FC took back-to-back losses in the last game of the spring season and the first of the fall. However, the team finished the spring season in second place with a 6-3-1 record. Forge FC saw two losses in a row to FC Edmonton but will be looking to win on Saturday as well.

The Island team will be trying to show its growth against the strong Hamilton players while Forge FC will seek to catch up to Calgary for the second half of the Canadian Premier League.

Saturday’s game kicks off at Westhills Stadium at 3 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m.

The first 700 fans to arrive at the stadium will receive a free pair of sunglasses as part of BC Transit Game Night.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC game ends with tie against York9 on Saturday

BC Transit monthly pass or DayPASS holders will receive $5 off the ticket price to the game at the door when they show their pass. The BCTRANSIT promo code can also be used at pacific.ca/bctransit for a $5 discount on pre-sale tickets.

BC Transit will be running special service between the Langford Transit Exchange and the Juan de Fuca Rec Centre (Colwood Park & Ride) to Westhills Stadium. Service will start an hour and a half before kickoff and resume an hour and a half after the game has ended.

Fares for game day service will be $2.50 each way or $5 for a DayPASS that can be purchased on board for unlimited daily use.

Pacific FC season pass holders can ride for free on Saturday for the special game day service routes when they present their season pass to the driver.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chuckwagon driver fined, disqualified after third horse dies at Calgary Stampede

Just Posted

Recent water main break leads to second flooding in Langford home

Home was one of several affected in February water main break

Pacific FC looking for points on Saturday against Hamilton’s Forge FC

BC Transit offering special game day service routes for July 13 game

Sarah McLachlan in Saanich to play a concert at the Power To Be Nature Gala on July 12

‘It just feels really good to be able to give back,’ said the Canadian singer

When hospital becomes home: Victoria seven-year-old has spent a third of her life in hospital

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Loss of music room at George Jay Elementary School hits sour note with PAC

Starting in September 2019 the music room will be converted into a classroom

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week

Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

Report highlights a growing and vibrant downtown

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association For the past few years, there… Continue reading

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

Most Read