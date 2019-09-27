Pacific FC needs win against Forge FC to have a chance of making championship

The Island team needs a lot to go its way to make a finals appearance

Pacific FC slid into third place in the league after defeating FC Edmonton 1-0 at Westhills Stadium on Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Pacific FC heads to Hamilton this Saturday for a key match against Forge FC. The game gets underway at 12:30 p.m. at Tim Hortons Field.

The Island soccer team is currently 4-6-3 coming off a loss last weekend to Calgary’s Cavalry FC who lead the Canadian Premier League.

Pacific FC and Forge FC could both use the three points from this weekend’s match. Pacific FC finds themselves sitting fifth in the table. A win could propel them up to third position, provided some other results from this weekend go their way. That would leave them right behind Forge FC who sit in second place.

Forge FC come into the match with a chance to book a ticket to the CPL Championship. The only team above is Cavalry FC, but which has already qualified for the final as spring champions. That means Forge FC will earn the final spot if the team wins the fall season, or lead in cumulative points from the fall and spring seasons. Forge currently has 40 points, Pacific FC has 26.

The CPL Championship is likely out of sight for Pacific FC. The team still has a chance at some hardware. The CPL Golden Boot is awarded to the league’s top scorer. Pacific striker, Terran Campbell currently leads the league (11 goals), right behind him is Forge’s Tristan Borges (10). One of the key things to watch this weekend will be the leagues two top marksmen as they go head to head.

Pacific FC will be without Marcel De Jong who is out with an Achilles injury. Pacific also has players missing through suspension or accumulation; Victor Blasco, Émile Legault, and Alessandro Hojabrpour are all ineligible.

