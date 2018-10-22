Panthers win 2 of 3 on weekend set of games

#8, Panthers’ Forward Josh Lingard becomes involved in a scramble for the puck in V.I.J.H.L. action against the Campbell River Storm last Friday at the Panorama Recreation Centre. (Gordon Lee Photography)

The Peninsula Panthers continue their upward trend in the V.I.J.H.L. as the club captured two of three games last weekend.

Friday night in the friendly confines of the Panorama Recreation Centre, the Panthers downed the visiting Campbell River Storm 3-1. Logan Speirs, Hayden Visscher and David Edgar scored in the win, while Connor McKillop back-stopped the Panthers between the pipes. Edgar’s goal was his first at the Junior level.

On Saturday night in a 7-3 win in the Comox Valley, Panthers’ Josh Lingard had his best game in Panthers’ colours as he tallied five times. The other marksmen were Skyler Diamond-Burchuk and Jack McMillan. Chris Akerman was solid in picking up the win in goal.

The Panthers continued their northern trek on Sunday afternoon when they ventured into hostile territory in Campbell River for their return match-up with the Storm. Although they outshot the Storm, they came out on the wrong end of a 3-1 score, Tanner Wort being the lone marksman. The whistle went against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon and it affected the outcome of the game. Coach Brad Tippett was hot under the collar and when approached to comment after the affair, carefully couched his words.

“With 3 in 3 nights, we went to war this weekend. We had real contributions from our younger guys. We are still lacking secondary scoring but we have proven we can beat anyone,” Tippett. “The weekend brought us a real sense of closeness, a sense of pride in our team. It was a great weekend with 6/9 points where our team battled together, worked together, and stuck up for each other. Other than 3 extra points, we got everything we hoped for from the weekend.”

With the win last Friday night against the Storm, the Panthers stretched their home-ice dominance to five in a row. They look to extend the winning streak to six this Friday when they hope to put the chill on the Comox Valley Glacier Kings. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.



