Panthers’ alternate captain Tanner Wort celebrates after scoring Friday night to send their game against the Nanaimo Buccaneers into overtime. He then assisted on the winning goals as Panthers won 2-1, the first of two weekend victories (Gordon Lee photo)

Panthers’ Wort worth seven points over the weekend as Peninsula team extends league lead

Wort had a hand in all seven Panthers’ goals scored over weekend

The Peninsula Panthers lead the overall standings of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) by five points after they extended their current winning streak to four with a pair of victories over the weekend.

Much of the credit falls to 19-year-old forward Tanner Wort, who had a hand in all of the seven goals that the Panthers scored in their victories against the Nanaimo Buccaneers and Kerry Park Islanders.

“Tanner Wort is on an absolute tear as of late,” said Pete Zubersky, the Panthers’ general manager. “He was in on all [seven] goals this weekend and really could have had another three or four. He had two clear cut breakaway opportunities where the puck didn’t go in and some others where he was robbed. Worty struggled a bit last season, but right now he is as dangerous as any kid in the VIJHL.” Wort ranks second in league scoring, one point behind teammate Riley Braun, on the strength of 16 goals and 17 assists.

RELATED: Panthers lead VIJHL after pair of weekend wins

The league’s leading scoring duo once again combined Friday as the Panthers beat the visiting Buccaneers 2-1 in overtime. Wort first rescued the Panthers into the extra frame when he scored the tying goal with 70 seconds left in the final period. Wort then started the sequence that led to the winning goal by Skyler Diamond-Burchuk by winning an offensive face-off onto the stick of Braun, who fed Diamond-Burchuk.

RELATED:Peninsula Panthers hit quarter-mark of season with best record in league

Wort then had his best night with the Panthers Sunday afternoon when he scored two and assisted three goals in the Panthers’ 5-3 victory against the Islanders. Linemate Braun added two goals and one assist in the victory, which pushed the Panthers’ current winning streak to four.

The victory also gave them some breathing room in the league’s penthouse as the Victoria Cougars lost 5-1 on the road against the Oceanside Generals, who led VIJHL’s northern division with 27 points. The Cougars rank second in the league as well as VIJHL’s southern division with 28 points, but have three games in hand.

Both teams resume action Thursday, with the Cougars hosting the Islanders and the Panthers travelling to Nanaimo, where Wort will look to continue his hot streak, while leading the team as an alternate captain.

“He wears an “A” for us and is a real leader, ” said Zubersky. “I’m thrilled for the kid and I hope he can keep it going.”

The Panthers return home Friday to host the Campbell River Storm. The pucks drops 7:30 p.m. at the Panorama Recreation Centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Just Posted

CRD issues warns of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake

A swimming ban is in effect due to a blue-green algae bloom

Victoria homeowners part of second class action spec tax challenge

Nine parties included in Supreme Court petition

MLA Olsen says Greens owe Elizabeth May a ‘tremendous debt of gratitude’

Olsen also warns the party of becoming too focused on the question of leadership

Panthers’ Wort worth seven points over the weekend as Peninsula team extends league lead

Wort had a hand in all seven Panthers’ goals scored over weekend

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Truck crashes into Buttle Lake west of Campbell River

A commercial truck drove off the highway and into Buttle Lake this… Continue reading

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

After the election: The future of fish farms in the North Island

The Liberal Party pledged they would shut down open-net fish farming in B.C. by 2025.

VIDEO: Experiences of Bosnia/Croatia veterans inspires Cowichan pianist to compose suite

Armour’s compositions set the mood for Remembrance Day

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Most Read