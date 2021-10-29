Alisha Neger and Harman Aujla - the first-ever couple to get engaged at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Josh Schaefer - the voice of the Ontario Reign are the guests on episode three of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

PODCAST: First proposal at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Ontario Reign’s Josh Schaefer

Episode three of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast features newly engaged couple and Reign broadcaster

Love in the air and possibly hate on the ice are both featured in episode three of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

The third edition of the show welcomes the first-ever couple to get engaged during an Abbotsford Canucks game – Harman Aujla and Alisha Neger.

During a stop in action, Aujla appeared on the big screen and then popped the question. Listen to the episode to learn more about how it all came together.

Also on today’s show is the voice of the Ontario Reign – Josh Schaefer. The Arizona State University grad is entering his second season as a broadcaster with the Los Angeles Kings affiliate.

He provides Abbotsford Canucks fans with additional insight on what to expect from the Reign for Friday (Oct. 29) and Saturday (Oct. 30).

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

RELATED: PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull, hot dog king Skully White interviewed

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man establishes world record for spinning football on one finger

Just Posted

Connie Martin (left), the Indigenous Perspectives Society’s associate director, and Rachelle Dallaire, executive director, at a drumming practice in Langford on Oct. 15. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Langford-based Indigenous Perspectives Society continues work of filling understanding, systemic gaps

The Saanich Police Department recommends several safety tips this Halloween season. (Black Press Media file photo)
Spooktacular safety tips from the Saanich Police Department

Expanded sidewalks will remain on Oak Bay Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pedestrian safety changes in Oak Bay become more concrete

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
UPDATE: Montreal man last seen in Saanich remains missing after rented motorhome found