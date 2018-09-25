Jason Pyper (right), Rebels’ defensive back looks to stop a Langley Rams player during the teams first meeting of the season. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press)

Rebels lose to Rams at Westhills

Rebels split games with Rams on the season

It was all Rams (4-3) from start to finish as Langley got their revenge against the Westshore Rebels (3-3-1), beating the Rebels 27-3.

The Rebels beat the Rams in their first game of the season 19-16.

Rebel alumni, Ashton MacKinnon, filled in at the quarterback spot for Rebels’ Mason Brown. MacKinnon threw 15-for-25 for 167 yards, but threw four interceptions.

The Rams opened up the scoring with a field goal to go up 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. After a touchdown, conversion and another field goal, the Rams were up 13-0 at halftime.

The Westshore Rebels rushed for 103 yards, compared to the Rams’ 255 rushing yards, of which Rams’ receiver Joseph Maximilian had 226 yards and three touchdowns. The Rebels had 22 penalties to Langley’s eight.

Rams’ quarterback Duncan Little left the game after a blind-side sack by Jason Pyper, Rebels’ defensive back.

Rebels’ kicker Kyle Clarke kicked a single and the Rebels scored two points off a safety.

The Rebels are just out of playoff contention in the British Columbia Football Conference, sitting in fifth place.

The Rebels will head on a road trip to play Chilliwack Saturday Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.

