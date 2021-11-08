Renowned volleyball coach Charles Parkinson to step back from Camosun Chargers

After departing in the new year, Parkinson said he’ll be looking at behind the scenes roles

Coach Charles Parkinson is the only PACWEST conference coach to bring their team four consecutive wins. (File photo courtesy of Kevin Light)

Charles Parkinson – the Camosun men’s volleyball coach responsible for the first four consecutive wins in the history of the PACWEST conference – announced that he will be taking time off from coaching come the new year.

“The Chargers and our student-athletes owe a huge debt of gratitude to Coach Parkinson,” said Camosun president Sherri Bell in a press release. “Not only is he the winningest coach that Camosun has ever had, he is incredibly well-liked and respected. Thank you, Charles, for your dedication, devotion, and passion for the Chargers men’s volleyball program and our teams.”

Although his volleyball career has yet to come to an end, Parkinson said it is shifting to something less involved. “I have had a great run here but all good things must come to an end and I see this as the start of a new beginning,” he said in the press release.

Parkinson’s time with the Camosun Chargers began in the 2007 season, which ended with a provincial championship title and national bronze medal for the squad, naming him PACWEST Coach of the Year. Prior to his first Camosun season, Parkinson played the court with the Canadian men’s volleyball team and helped highlight local beach volleyball, going as far as the world championships in Redondo Beach, CA. He also spent 20 years in government as executive director of Volleyball BC.

He said his recently announced step back from the court will take him back to administrative roles in volleyball. “It’s the right time. New, younger coaches need space to carve out their own identity and bring their own ideas to create their vision for the Camosun Chargers men’s volleyball program. I look forward to supporting them in any way they need,” Parkinson said.

The final home game at which Chargers fans can watch Parkinson leading the action will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the Interurban campus’s PISE gym at 3 p.m. After six repeat appearances to the PACWEST championship finals, Parkinson said he is confident the college’s volleyball team will see a seventh.

