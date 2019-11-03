Royals pounced by Tigers in 6-3 defeat

The Victoria Royals were pounced by the Medicine Hat Tigers in a 6-3 defeat on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. (Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals were pounced by the Medicine Hat Tigers in a 6-3 defeat last night.

The first period began on a bad foot for the Royals as the Tigers scored right off the bat, just 46 seconds in. The rest of the period saw a lot of action on the ice, including a brief fight between Royals’ Nolan Jones and Tigers’ Eric Van Impe. The clock timed out with 1-0 for the Tigers.

The second period saw the Royals attempt to redeem themselves as Royals’ Gary Haden, a former Tiger, scored on a breakaway almost halfway through, tying the score. Not a minute later, the Tigers squeezed in another goal, but not before Royals’ Keanu Derungs snuck a goal in with a backhand shot. The second period ended with another goal by the Tigers, bringing the score to 3-2.

READ MORE: Royals have crown taken by Rockets in 1-0 defeat

The third period was nearly a clean sweep for Medicine Hat, as the Tigers scored three more times. One goal just five minutes in, another goal ten in, and the third at 15 minutes in. This match saw Tigers’ James Hamblin achieve his first hat-trick. With just under three minutes left on the clock, Royals’ River Fahey tipped the final goal in, bringing Victoria’s final score only halfway up to Medicine Hat’s impressive display.

This match ends the five-game stint on home ice for the Royals at two wins and three losses.

The Royals will leave for a three-game road trip on Wednesday, Nov. 6, but they’re back on Friday, Nov. 15, to go head-to-head with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at selectyourtickets.com.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.