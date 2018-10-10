Shamrocks’ hire big on entertainment

New focus and direction heralds team’s 70th season

Rick Stiebel /News staff

The Victoria Shamrocks are betting on a new leader to take the team to the next level in local entertainment.

Shamrocks president Jim Hartshorne announced on Oct. 1 that David Michaud is taking the reins of a new company, Keycorp Sports and Entertainment., and will be responsible for growing that division of the Keycorp group of companies, Shamrocks president Hartshorne said in a release. Michaud will work with new and existing sports teams, entertainment venues, concert promoters and others to bring more professional-level promotion, ticketing and event-day production to Victoria and across B.C.

READ ALSO: Meet the team behind the entertainment at Victoria Shamrocks games

Michaud joins the Shamrocks after three seasons in a similar capacity with the Penticton Vees Junior A hockey club. He has also worked with the Creative Artists Agency and the Okanagan Rockets midget hockey team.

“I’m really excited join an organization with the history of the Shamrocks,” Michaud said in an interview. “I feel like I’ve become well accustomed to the pressure that comes with an organization like the Shamrocks with my experience in Penticton. Growing that experience for our fans and building on the tremendous legacy here is what’s important to me.”

Hartshorne said Michaud has a fantastic track record of success in bringing together the worlds of business and sports. “The Shamrocks and the West Shore community in general are going to greatly benefit from his experience and hard work.”

The Shamrocks begin their 70th season in May 2019. For tickets and more information, check out victoriashamrocks.com.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

