Shamrocks lose game 4 in sudden death overtime

Shamrocks are one game away from elimination in the WLA Finals. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

The Victoria Shamrocks put up a strong showing against Maple Ridge in game 4 of the WLA finals, but fell short 8-7 in sudden death overtime.

The Burrards held a 4-0 advantage at the end of the first despite the Shamrocks’ 14 shots on goal.

Shamrocks’ Steve Priolo scored on a power play to get the team on the board and Victoria scored three in a row to close out the second, the Burrards still ahead 6-4.

Jesse King scored the tying goal, assisted by Rob Hellyer, to push the game into the first non-sudden-death overtime.

Tyson Gibson came through in overtime for a goal, and Maple Ridge’s Ben McIntosh scored the sudden death overtime goal.

King scored two goals and had two assists and Priolo chipped in two goals. The Burrards’ McIntosh scored five goals.

The Shamrocks play game 5 at The Q Centre Saturday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

