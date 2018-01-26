Sam Shaw of the Beacon Hill Little League major all-stars watches his hit head out to the field during an exhibition game last year at Hollywood Park. Beacon Hill and National Little League are each opening up their registration for the 2018 baseball and softball seasons this week. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Signups begin for Little League baseball, softball in Victoria

Various age groups available for 2018 season, newcomers welcomed

Beacon Hill and National Little League are opening their doors this weekend and next to register players for the 2018 baseball and softball seasons.

Beacon Hill hosts signups for boys aged 3 to 13 and girls aged 3 to 16 for softball – girls may play baseball if they wish – this Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 27 and 28) from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hollywood Park, 1700 Fairfield Rd. If you can’t make it out this weekend, the same times are available Feb. 3 and 4. The organization stresses that no child will be denied play for financial reasons. For more information and catchment areas, visit beaconhilllittleleague.org.

Over at National Little League, playing out of Jerry Hale Field at Cook Street and Hillside Avenue, registrations for the same age categories are happening Jan. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the same times Feb. 3 and 4. Thursday evening signup sessions happen at Quadra elementary, 3031 Quadra St., on Feb. 1 and 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You can also register online or find more information at nationallittleleague.org.

editor@vicnews.com

