Soccer friendly pays tribute to long-time coach

The Russ Urlacher Memorial Shield honours the legacy of the long-time local soccer player and coach. Sooke Celtic FC hosts Juan de Fuca All Flows in the inaugural game for the shield on June 26. (Contributed-Sooke Celtic FC)

It’s fitting that Sooke Celtic FC will host Juan de Fuca All Flows in the inaugural game for the Russ Urlacher Memorial Shield.

Urlacher, who died on March 9, 2020, was heavily involved in the local soccer community and spent many years as a player and coach with both Vancouver Island Soccer League teams, said Sooke Celtic FC coach Pete McKay.

The game takes place Saturday (June 25) at 6 p.m. on the Edward Milne Community School field.

“We would love any fans to come out and enjoy the game,” McKay said. “This will be a good chance for people to see our new additions to the team for the upcoming season in September.”

Sooke Celtic FC is a men’s amateur soccer team that began Division 1 play in 2006. The team has developed local youth players from the Sooke Soccer Club, which has proven instrumental in establishing the team as a Division 1 powerhouse.



