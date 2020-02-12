Sooke faces big playoff test against Vic High

Edward Milne Community School will travel cross-town Thursday to face the Vic High Totems for the Wolverines’ biggest road test 0f the South Island 3A senior boys’ high school basketball playoffs.

The winner heads to the Island Finals in Ladysmith later this month. The winner goes home.

“We’re a good team, and a win over Victoria is more than achievable,” Trevor Bligh, EMCS coach, said Wednesday.

The Wolverines split the season series against Victoria, each winning one game.

The Sooke squad won its first game against high-powered Reynolds Roadrunners on Monday with a buzzer-beating 61-60 victory.

READ: Sooke boys drop Reynolds Secondary with buzzer-beater

But the Wolverines couldn’t keep the momentum going against St. Michael’s University School Blue Jags on Tuesday, losing 58-42.

The Wolverines made key mistakes in the early going and couldn’t get back on track. It didn’t help that St. Mike’s forward Kyle Ferguson dropped three six pointers in his first six attempts.

Against Vic High, the Wolverines will need to adjust their help defence, slow the pace, and exploit their height difference (no player on the Totems is taller than five-foot-ten).

“If we can do all that then we don’t leave them much,” Bligh said.

ALSO READ: Wolverines ready for season’s first test



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter