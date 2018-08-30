Sooke Loggers perfect so far in national fastball championship

Sooke takes 2-0 record into today’s action

Dan Boyd | Contributed

The Sooke Loggers humbled the defending Canadian National Senior Men’s Fastpitch softball champions East Hants Mastodons by a count of 8-3 in day one of the 2018 Nationals in St. Croix, N.S.

In their opener Wednesday morning, Sooke scored five times in the top of the first inning against the Nova Scotia club which included a three-run homer from Derek Mason after Kris Walushka and Blake Hunter had singled. Tyson Barkman also assisted offensively with a double and two singles in the win.

The Loggers in their second game of the day beat Guysborough Broadhorns from Nova Scotia, N.S. 11-1.

Loggers Manager John Bishop said following the team’s second win of the day 11-1 over the second Nova Scotia entry,

“I was truly impressed by our three and four hitters who clobbered the ball after the first and second hitters reached base like they were supposed to,” said Loggers manager John Bishop following the team’s second win.

“The key to our opening win was making Justin Schofield throw strikes.

In the 11-1 win, Mason continued his torrid hitting with a three-run homer and a two-run homer giving him eight RBIs in the two games. Hunter also slugged a three-run shot in the second game while Walushka remained a going concern with three base hits.

The strangest part about the two games was Mason’s torrid hitting but terrible defense. Mason committed four errors in the opener against East Hants and added another in the second game.

“Our defence needs to be shored up,” Bishop said.

Today, the Loggers go against teams from Elmira, Ont. And Grand Prairie, Alta.


