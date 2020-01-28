(Pixabay)

Sooke Minor Fastball to host coaching clinic

Clinic ideal for those planning to coach U6 to U18 teams

Sooke Minor Fastball will host a community coaching clinic on Feb. 22-23.

The clinic is ideal for those planning to coach U6 to U18 teams.

Joni Frei, National Coaching Certification Program and coach evaluator for Softball B.C., will lead the two-day workshop at Edward Milne Community School.

Registration forms can be found online at sookefastball.com. Email completed forms to president@sookefastball.com. The registration fee is $200.

Participants must bring a pen, notebook, and glove. Refreshments and lunch are provided.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
