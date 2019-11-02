Victoria HarbourCats players, coaching staff and management visited Ladysmith last season to practice with local youth at the Holland Creek Ballpark. (Black Press Media file photo)

Taste of summer: HarbourCats reveal 2020 ball schedule

Season opens at home June 5; four fireworks nights set

Get out the peanuts and crackerjacks, the HarbourCats open the regular season at home June 5, 2020.

The West Coast League announced its schedule Friday and the Victoria ball club’s schedule includes four of the popular fireworks nights June 6, June 30, July 18 and Aug. 3, 2020.

A highlight of the season includes the first visit by the Seattle Studs of the Pacific International League, and additional games to be announced so fans can enjoy at least 31 home dates in 2020.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Readers share a flurry of fall photos

“Getting the schedule in place is exciting for us all, because we know the fans and our partners can get plans moving for some of our popular dates, along with new ideas on the way,” said Christian Stewart, Assistant GM and Ticketing Manager. “Our ticketing work can roll now, with solid dates, and we will see people already staking their claim to certain seats for certain games, even this far in advance. That’s fun for us to see.”

Find the full schedule and ticket information online at harbourcats.com.

Full home schedule

May 30-31, vs. Seattle Studs (Sat-Sun)

June 3, vs. TBD (Wed)

June 5-6-7, vs. Ridgefield Raptors (Fri-Sat-Sun)

June 9-10-11, vs. Port Angeles Lefties (Tues-Wed-Thurs)

June 16-17, vs. TBD (Tues-Wed)

June 19-20-21, vs. Cowlitz (Fri-Sat-Sun)

June 30-July 1-2, vs. Yakima Valley Pippins (Tues-Wed-Thurs)

July 10-11-12, vs. Portland Pickles (Fri-Sat-Sun)

July 17-18-19, vs. Wenatchee AppleSox (Fri-Sat-Sun)

(WCL All-Star Game, Monday, July 20 in Wenatchee)

July 24-25-26, vs. Walla Walla Sweets (Fri-Sat-Sun)

July 28-29-30, vs. Kelowna Falcons (Tues-Wed-Thurs)

August 3-4-5, vs. Bellingham Bells (Mon-Tues-Wed)


