Taste of summer: HarbourCats reveal 2020 ball schedule

Get out the peanuts and crackerjacks, the HarbourCats open the regular season at home June 5, 2020.
The West Coast League announced its schedule Friday and the Victoria ball club’s schedule includes four of the popular fireworks nights June 6, June 30, July 18 and Aug. 3, 2020.
A highlight of the season includes the first visit by the Seattle Studs of the Pacific International League, and additional games to be announced so fans can enjoy at least 31 home dates in 2020.
“Getting the schedule in place is exciting for us all, because we know the fans and our partners can get plans moving for some of our popular dates, along with new ideas on the way,” said Christian Stewart, Assistant GM and Ticketing Manager. “Our ticketing work can roll now, with solid dates, and we will see people already staking their claim to certain seats for certain games, even this far in advance. That’s fun for us to see.”
Find the full schedule and ticket information online at harbourcats.com.
