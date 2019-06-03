Victoria HarbourCats show support for VicPD with new jersey

Players will sport the new look at four upcoming ‘Friday Forces’ games

The Victoria HarbourCats have teamed up with VicPD to make a police-themed jersey (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria HarbourCats players will sport a new look at four upcoming games through a partnership with the Victoria Police Department.

The team unveiled a new, police-themed jersey on Monday which will feature on four “Forces Friday” games, that celebrate the work of first responders and those in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The first Forces Friday is the home opener on June 7 , where VicPD Cont. Jason Ince will perform the national anthem to a backdrop of VicPD motorcycles and students from local schools on the field.

“We appreciate the work done by those who serve us in so many ways, and we wanted to show that openly,” said Jim Swanson, general manager of the HarbourCats.

Swanson added that the team picked up the cost for the jerseys, which were made by Passion Sports, in solidarity with recent budget restrictions VicPD has faced from the City of Victoria.

“We’re of the strong belief that the Victoria Police Department does a tremendous job in the community, and we try to stay out of politics wherever we can, but our organization stands squarely behind the proper funding of the Victoria Police Department,” Swanson said. “[The budget] didn’t spark the idea, but it certainly did help it along the process.”

Chief Const. Del Manak was present at the unveiling, and was happy to see the new jersey, which is designed with a fake collar, buttons and pens.

“I am very proud to be here,” Manak said. “It really shows that community- focused organizations, like the Victoria HarbourCats and the Victoria Police Department, value what the men and women do in our community and that we are community oriented.”

The home opener is scheduled for Friday, June 7, and the three other Forces Fridays will be July 5, July 19 and Aug. 9.

Throughout the season members of the military, first responders and corrections officers and officials and their families can purchase discounted tickets at $7.50 each.

For more information you can visit harbourcats.com.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

