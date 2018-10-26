Victoria Royals’ defenceman Ralph Jarratt mans the blueline. The Royals will be playing against the Wheat Kings on Oct 27 at 7:05 p.m. Don Descoteau/Black Press

Victoria Royals battle the Brandon Wheat Kings

The Royals also add a forward Gulka to the lineup

The Victoria Royals are ready to face off against their Manitoba-based opponents on Saturday night; they’ll play against the Brandon Wheat Kings, who sit third in the WHL East Division.

The game offers more than competition; it also includes a reunion from Wheat Kings general manager Grant Armstrong, who spent four season with the Royals– two as the assistant general manager, player personnel and two as director of player personnel.

HIGHLIGHTS: Victoria Royals drop double header with Rockets

The game may also feature another reunion with the newest addition to the Royals team: Sean Gulka. The 18-year-old forward player was originally drafted to the Royals in 2015, but his rights were traded from Victoria to Spokane in November 2017. Gulka played eight games for Spokane in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons. Gulka’s rights were returned to Victoria by an agreement that included an exchange of draft picks.

ALSO READ: Victoria Royals run drills at CFB Esquimalt

Saturday’s game is the first of four Rain Check Nights, so any unused full season, half season or fan pack tickets can be exchanged at the box office for additional tickets to the game.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, head to victoriaroyals.com

