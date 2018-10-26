Victoria Royals battle the Brandon Wheat Kings

The Victoria Royals are ready to face off against their Manitoba-based opponents on Saturday night; they’ll play against the Brandon Wheat Kings, who sit third in the WHL East Division.

The game offers more than competition; it also includes a reunion from Wheat Kings general manager Grant Armstrong, who spent four season with the Royals– two as the assistant general manager, player personnel and two as director of player personnel.

The game may also feature another reunion with the newest addition to the Royals team: Sean Gulka. The 18-year-old forward player was originally drafted to the Royals in 2015, but his rights were traded from Victoria to Spokane in November 2017. Gulka played eight games for Spokane in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons. Gulka’s rights were returned to Victoria by an agreement that included an exchange of draft picks.

Saturday’s game is the first of four Rain Check Nights, so any unused full season, half season or fan pack tickets can be exchanged at the box office for additional tickets to the game.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, head to victoriaroyals.com

