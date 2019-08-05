Victoria Shamrocks player Mack Mitchell checks Nanaimo Timbermen opponent Gord Phillips as’Rocks player Tylor Burton picks up the loose ball during Monday’s WLA semifinal game at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Victoria Shamrocks sweep Nanaimo Timbermen to advance to WLA finals

Victoria beats Nanaimo 10-4 in Game 4 on Monday at Frank Crane Arena

The all-Island semifinal didn’t end up being all that close.

The Victoria Shamrocks defeated the Nanaimo Timbermen by a 10-4 score on Monday at Frank Crane Arena to sweep the Western Lacrosse Association semifinal series four games to none.

The Shamrocks led 3-0 after one period and the T-men weren’t able to capture any momentum.

“Our defence has been a strength all year, so we locked them down,” said Bob Heyes, Shamrocks coach. “The key tonight was being physical on defence and on offence, [taking] opportunity and shooting.”

He said his team’s goaltending was also key, with former T-men starter Pete Dubenski backstopping the Shamrocks to four straight wins.

“He did a phenomenal job all series long of making the saves that he has to make and making the saves to make sure Nanaimo didn’t get any momentum,” Heyes said.

Marshal King had two goals and four assists for the Shamrocks and Chris Boushy and Connor Robinson also scored twice. Tyler Pace, Jesse King, Larson Sundown and Steve Priolo were other scorers and Dubenski made 41 saves.

For the T-men, Gord Phillips, Jordan Gilles, Nick Finlay and Colton Clark scored and Charles Claxton made 37 saves.

RELATED: Shamrocks get past Timbermen in Game 2

Heyes said he gives “full credit” to the Timbermen for working hard all series and said he thought Nanaimo’s injuries, particularly to forward Chase Fraser and transition player Drew Belgrave, were hard on a team that doesn’t have a lot of depth.

“I’ll give it to Nanaimo, they fought hard all year to get where they are and if they don’t run into injury trouble, this series goes longer,” Heyes said.

The Shamrocks coach said the short series benefits his team as far as rest and healing but also with work schedules. He said his team is bruised up after playing a physical opponent and will regroup and get ready for the finals.

“It’s easy to learn lessons when you lose, but sometimes in the playoffs, the next morning when you’re waking up and you’re sore and you still won, those are great lessons to learn that, hey, what you did the night before really meant a lot about how you win every night,” Heyes said.

GAME ON … The Shamrocks will face either the Maple Ridge Burrards or the New Westminster Salmonbellies in the WLA finals; the Burrards lead the ’Bellies two games to one. Game 1 of the finals is Aug. 16 at Victoria’s Q Centre.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Victoria Shamrocks player Derek Lloyd tries to get in the path of a shot by Nanaimo Timbermen opponent Gord Phillips during Monday’s WLA semifinal game at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Timbermen player Mason Pynn is checked along the end boards by Victoria Shamrocks opponents including Liam Patten during Monday’s WLA semifinal game at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Victoria Shamrocks and Nanaimo Timbermen shake hands after their series ends Monday at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Previous story
Marathon guru a perfect fit for online training

Just Posted

Victoria swimmer with down syndrome completes 5-kilometre Thetis Lake swim

Victoria woman swims for four hours straight in cold water

Cuban immigrant captures his dream of restaurant ownership in Victoria

Joel Exposito bought his own restaurant 14 years after moving to Canada

ICBC launches pilot app to track new drivers’ bad habits

7,000 participants needed for year-long project

Torque Masters car show coming to Sidney

Beacon Avenue will become open-air showroom for over 300 classic cars Aug. 11

VIDEO: Symphony Splash brings seaside rhythm to 30th annual performance

Thousands crowd Inner Harbour for beloved B.C. Day event

VIDEO: B.C. Day long weekend wrap-up: Here’s the news you missed

Some of the top weekend headlines from Greater Victoria and beyond

Victoria Shamrocks sweep Nanaimo Timbermen to advance to WLA finals

Victoria beats Nanaimo 10-4 in Game 4 on Monday at Frank Crane Arena

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

Most Read