Victoria Royals narrowly beat the Kelowna Blazers 5–4 in a back-and-forth match Saturday night. Royals go head-to-head against Red Deer on Tuesday, Feb. 11. (Victoria Royals)

VIDEO: Royals sneak out 5–4 win in tight match against Blazers

Victoria plays Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday, Feb. 11 on home ice

The Victoria Royals snuck out a 5–4 win against provincial division leader Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night.

Gloves were off the moment the top two division teams stepped on the ice, with Royals’ Carson Miller and Blazers’ Zanfe Franklin going head to head only 21 seconds into the game. The Royals took the first goal of the night, as right-wing Alex Bolshakkov put one past Kamloops with seven minutes left in the first.

No more than five minutes later, centre Kaid Oliver blasted one past Blazers’ goalie Rayce Ramsay, bringing the score to 2–0.

The second period saw Kamloops rack up their first point of the night, but due to accidental contact with the goalie, it was determined as no goal. Moments later, Royals’ Carson Miller scored a penalty shot after he was hauled down from behind on a breakaway, bringing the board to 3–0.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Royals squashed by Giants in 6–2 loss

ALSO READ: Victoria Royals’ McDonald suspended after striking Kamloops player, trainer with stick

But just when the Royals felt comfortable, the Blazers came back with a fury, knocking in three points over the span of a minute and a half. The score totaled 3–3 by the end of the second.

The final period saw right-wing Tarun Fizer shoot a goal on a partial breakaway two minutes from the halfway mark and Brandon Cutler nab another point for the Royals three minutes later. Not even another goal for the Blazers and an empty net was enough to knock off the Royals’ crown, with the game ending 5–4.

The Royals take on the Red Deer Rebels next on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian women’s basketball team punches its Olympic ticket with win over Sweden
Next story
Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Just Posted

VIDEO: Royals sneak out 5–4 win in tight match against Blazers

Victoria plays Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday, Feb. 11 on home ice

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria show signs of recovery

President of Victoria Real Estate Board calls on municipalities to cut red tape, bureaucracy

More than $20,000 raised for Coldest Night of the Year walk weeks before event

The walk will take place on Feb. 22 in Victoria and Langford

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might leave Greater Victoria for Tinseltown

Media report fuels speculation that Markle might resume her acting career

James Bay resident starts response petition in favour of Dallas Road campers

Three petitions now launched regarding Dallas Road camping issue

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

Miles Meester was last seen Thursday evening

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

Most Read