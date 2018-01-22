Vikes women run to 6-0, win first rugby sevens tourney of season

Paige Farries set a one-day record by scoring nine tries in Day One of the University of Alberta Rugby 7s Tournament on Saturday. The UVic Vikes were perfect under the dome at Foote Field in Edmonton, winning all six matches to secure the tournament victory. Photo by Don Voaklander

The UVic Vikes showed they’re the class of women’s sevens rugby this year in finishing the season’s first tournament, held inside the University of Alberta’s dome in Edmonton, with a record of 6-0.

Leading the way for the Vikes was newcomer Paige Farries, who set a one-day record with nine tries on Saturday and touched down five more times in the Sunday playoff matches for a total of 14, including a hat trick in the final, a 35-7 win over Lethbridge Pronghorns.

“The Vikes really make you buy into their program,” said Farries, who started her U-Sports rugby career with the Western Mustangs and was named U-Sports All Canadian in 2016. “They have an incredible work rate, so it makes you want to work incredibly hard. You want to work hard for your teammates every time you take the field.”

In round robin play on Saturday, the Vikes defeated Fraser Valley, 52-0, Lethbridge, 42-14, and Calgary Dinos, 34-14. The Vikes then went 3-0 in Sunday’s playoff round, first defeating UBC 26-7, Alberta 20-5, and then Lethbridge, 35-7.

The Fraser Valley Cascades host the next Canada West Rugby 7s series, Feb. 10 and 11, in Abbotsford, followed by the third and final tournament at UVic, Feb. 24-25.

Vikes on tap:

The Vikes women’s basketball team (12-4) extended their win streak to eight beating UNBC Timberwolves twice at home this weekend.

This weekend is Shoot for the Cure as the Vikes host Mount Royal, Friday, at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. in the CARSA Performance Gym. Both games are followed by the respective men’s sides, at 8 and 7 p.m. respectively.

Vikes men’s rugby continues with a road visit to play the UBC Thunderbirds. It’s the second installment of the annual Wightman Boot series. UBC won the Sept. 23 match up 44-24 here at Wallace Field.