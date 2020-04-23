Discover Oak Bay

From vibrant village centres to barefoot beach strolls, come explore

Oak Bay is an inviting community a few minutes from Victoria downtown known for its spectacular seaside, vibrant village centres, tree-lined boulevards, and exquisite architecture.

A nature lover’s delight, locals and visitors alike enjoy easy cycling, barefoot beach strolls and quiet paddles, taking in the fascinating shoreline and marine life.

The villages of Oak Bay Avenue, Estevan and Cadboro Bay welcome visitors from all over to shop for fashion and gifts, to visit the galleries and savour mouth-watering creations of the charcutiers, chefs and bakers found throughout the area. And yes, the tradition of the afternoon tea is still a local favourite!

Picturesque Oak Bay is home to many renowned artists with public art, a high concentration of galleries and studios and numerous performances, exhibits, and events. Guided tours by land and sea offer a great way to experience First Nations and colonial history in Oak Bay as well.

Facts

Oak Bay has a population of approximately 18,000

The oldest home in Oak Bay was built in 1850 named Tod House, located at 2564 Heron St.

Surrounded by the Salish Sea, one of the world’s largest and biologically rich inland seas.

Home to Canada’s oldest Chinese cemetery

Weather

Oak Bay has a mild, and generally warm and temperate climate with rainfall common in winter and comfortable summers.

OAK BAY WEATHER



Getting Here

Ferry: BC Ferries offers services from Tsawwassen or Horseshoe Bay to Victoria at Swartz Bay

Flying: Victoria International Airport is about 30 minutes away. There is also the option to take a seaplane with Harbour Air to Victoria

Vehicle: From Victoria Oak Bay is a 10-minute drive.

Transit: BC Transit offers services such as route 2 from Johnson at Douglas in Victoria to

Oak Bay at Monterey.

For more visit WestCoastTraveller or Oak Bay News

beachesBikingBritish ColumbiaCanadaoak bayPaddlingTourismvancouverisland