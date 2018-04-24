Gas price at station in Kelowna (Kelowna Cap News)

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Everyone is talking about the soaring price of gas lately – and not just in B.C.’s most gridlock-prone cities.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas stations in Vernon are offering the lowest prices across the province as of Tuesday afternoon, sitting steady at about 117.9 cents per litre. Prince George is next in line, with 119 cents per litre on average.

Some of the highest costs, meanwhile, are being recorded in Metro Vancouver, to the tune of 154 cents and above.

Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy.com, has pointed to a months-long national trend in which Canadians are seeing an average increase of 15 cents a litre compared to last year.

Causes include increased demand, gas shortages, and refineries shutting down for spring maintenance.

READ MORE: B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: forecast

Here’s where gas prices stand today across the province:

Cranbrook:

Victoria:

Surrey:

Vernon:

Castlegar:

100 Mile House:

Revelstoke:

Port McNeill:

Summerland:

Trail:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

BCHL’s Surrey Eagles to retire Jaxon Joseph’s No. 10 in light of bus tragedy

Most Read

  • $1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

    Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver