B.C. Ferries workers train on simulated seas at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

A $2-million investment has paid for upgrades at a B.C. Ferries terminal building on Vancouver Island, converting it into a state-of-the-art training facility.

Screens, displays, computers and modern control panels are now set up at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo and members of the media were given a tour Wednesday, May 10.

Malcolm Rodger, B.C. Ferries’ manager of simulation training and an instructor, said the set-up makes for a better educational experience. The equipment simulates real-world marine situations as much as possible, even providing a sensation of a rocking vessel. However, there are no vibrating floors or mist spraying and it’s all visual.

“The maps were built with pictures, digitalization and specific requests from B.C. Ferries. Things are in the right place and things are to scale…” Rodger said. “Is it perfect? It’s not meant to be perfect, it’s meant to be in the likeness, but it’s very good.”

Robin Grypma, B.C. Ferries’ senior manager of bridge simulation, worked in the fleet for 10 years and has been training people for the last six. The new simulator is impressive, she said, and “night and day” compared to the equipment used when she was coming up. The previous simulator, while excellent, was outdated after 12 years, she said.

“The models themselves, they’re all hydro-dynamically developed, so they respond much more efficiently and with more response in this new simulator,” said Grypma. “The visuals are a thousand times better. The equipment we’ve installed … is actually what’s on board. We replicate [what’s] onboard so there’s less training about how to use equipment and more training with how to respond to emergencies.”

Training facilities at Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay are no longer being used, making the Nanaimo facility “the focus,” said Rodger.

“It’s central to the fleet, central to travel, central to the bulk of the crew,” he said.

RELATED: B.C. Ferries’ hybrid vessels begin Nanaimo-Gabriola service


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
It’s ‘never too early, never too late’ to learn financial literacy, experts say

Just Posted

Alex McAra gets set to toss a stone in preparation for his second season as a pro in the Victoria Highland Games in Topaz Park May 20 and 21. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Celtic culture: Highland Games bring spectacles of sport and music to Victoria

Before and after removal photos show the impact the aggressive shiny geranium can have on a yard. (Courtesy Wylie Thomas)
VIDEO: Swaths of invasive shiny geranium threatens Oak Bay biodiversity

Gerald Hughes was last seen on May 10, reportedly going for a walk near Langford Lake. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
RCMP seek help locating missing man in Langford

Havn’s floating sauna business barge at Victoria’s Inner Harbour is set to open on June 1. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Floating sauna business now docked in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Pop-up banner image