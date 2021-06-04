Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a tasty treat

It’s National Doughnut Day and shops across Greater Victoria are marking the occasion with specials and festive creations.

Tim Hortons is offering customers a free doughnut with drink purchase through its app. Will the Boston cream reign supreme with orders? It was Tim Hortons’ most popular doughnut in 2020.

While not specific to the June 4 occasion, Empire Doughnuts is offering a chance to win free doughnuts for a year to anyone who donates a slightly used or new book for children under the age of five for their 1000×5 Project. The goal of the project is to redistribute books throughout the community so kids can read 1,000 books by the age of five. Books are being collected until June 6 at their two locations – 230 Cook St. and 736 View St.

According to Yelp, the top doughnut shops in Victoria are Empire Doughnuts, Yonni’s Doughnuts, Tim Hortons, and The Coffee Project.

Where’s your favourite place to grab a doughnut?

