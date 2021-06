Celebrity sighting – the Cornelia Marie of Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch fame passed by Campbell River on Sunday afternoon capturing the interest of a number of the fans of the TV crab fishing adventure series. Photo by Ryan Dawson

The Cornelia Marie of Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch fame passed by Campbell River on Sunday afternoon capturing the interest of a number of the fans of the TV crab fishing adventure series.

The vessel is one of the commercial crab fishing boats featured in the Discovery Channel series. Its current home is Kodiak Alaska and was photographed heading north through Discovery Passage between Campbell River and Quadra Island.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River