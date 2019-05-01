Instagram launches test to make ‘like’ counts private for some Canadian users

Users will be able to see the like counts on their upload, but will be concealed for others

A feature which Instagram is testing is to show how users see “likes” is shown in a handout. Instagram is launching a test in Canada this week that will make the ‘like’ counts on posts private for some users. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Instagram)

Instagram is launching a test in Canada this week that will make the “like” counts on posts private for some users.

A spokesman for Facebook, which owns Instagram, says a select group of Canadian users will have the number of likes and video views removed from their Instagram feeds, permalink pages and profiles.

READ MORE: 'Don't let my pictures fool you': B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

The spokesman says users involved in the test will be able to see the like counts on photos and videos they upload, but the number will be concealed on other people’s posts.

He says those in the test group can still see a list of people who liked a post, and for all other Canadians, it will be business as usual.

He says the test, which is currently limited to Canada, is part of an effort to encourage users to focus on the photos and videos being shared, rather than how many likes they receive.

The spokesman described the trial as exploratory, but noted that Instagram doesn’t always roll out features it tests.

The Canadian Press

