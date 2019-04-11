This image released by NBC shows Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Oprah Winfrey keynotes annual Women in the World summit

Winfrey speaker at the 10th annual Women in the World summit in New York City’s Lincoln Center

Oprah Winfrey says it’s time for women in the world to set the agenda.

The philanthropist and former talk show host made the remarks during her keynote speech Wednesday night at the 10th annual Women in the World summit in New York City’s Lincoln Center.

The annual event features speeches and panel discussions that address the central question, “Can Women Save the World?” Winfrey’s response is that women have been doing exactly that for so many years.

She says women should continue to “rock the boat” and redefine the message that’s positive, ambitious, inclusive and “brimming with hope.” The summit runs through April 12.

READ MORE: Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Also on Wednesday, it was announced that Oprah and Britain’s Prince Harry are creating a documentary series on mental health for Apple’s new streaming service.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince Harry, Meghan aim to keep baby arrival plans private

Just Posted

Victoria gears up for Bike to Work Week

This year celebrates the 25th annual Bike to Work Week

Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen to be remembered

Memorial service gets underway at 2 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre

Site of B.C.’s former oldest bakery will host a cannabis-friendly restaurant

Trees Restauraunt will take over the former site of Willie’s Bakery in Victoria

Victoria welcomes Norwegian Cruise Line with 12-year deal

Guaranteed berth space means positive impact on local economy, says Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

Greater Victoria drivers can vote on the bumpiest road in the area

Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria open contest online

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

Most Read