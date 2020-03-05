Starbucks Canada. (The Canadian Press)

Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

Starbucks has long offered a ten-cent discount to customers who bring their own reusable mugs

Starbucks is stopping the use of reuseable cups and is halting business travel to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The coffee chain is also ramping up regular cleaning practices across all stores, modifying or postponing large meetings and providing info to employees on how to respond to suspected cases of the virus.

Starbucks has long offered a ten-cent discount to customers who bring their own reusable mugs or ask to use an in-store mug as part of a sustainability initiative.

The company says it will still offer the discount to customers who ask to use their reusable cup, or to use an in-store mug.

Starbucks announced the changes in a letter from their executive vice president on Wednesday.

It’s the latest corporate impact from the global spread of COVID-19, which caused global stock markets to fall and has created worries in the Canadian tourism industry.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

