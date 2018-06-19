Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Swoop is set to take its first flights out of B.C. this week as Canada’s second ultra-low cost airline.

Operated by WestJet, routes include trips from Hamilton, Ont., to Abbotsford and to Edmonton for as little as $40. Other destinations include Halifax and Winnipeg.

The no-frills business model means a ticket gets you just a seat on the plane, with an extra fees for luggage, priority seating, extra leg room and in-flight entertainment.

The airline says it will have 27 weekly flights out of Abbotsford, starting Wednesday.

Service to Hamilton is already underway, with routes every day except Tuesday. Flights to Edmonton begin July 25.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Pass a pint: Great Canadian Beer Festival tickets on sale now

Over 200 brews and ciders will be featured at this year’s craft celebration

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Saanich rides ahead with Active Transportation Plan

Saanich plans to double the share of all trips made by active transportation by 2050.

Suman, mom of Reena Virk, has died

Mother of 1997 murder victim became an activist against bullying

Fundraising campaign set up for family of deceased Colwood man

Funds will go towards wife and two daughters

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

EDITORIAL: All children created equal

There are still some who justify President Donald Trump’s treatment of migrant children

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

Driver hospitalized after truck hits pole on Malahat

The pole prevented the red truck from travelling down a steep embankment.

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

BC conservation officers release badger from wolf trap

Badger recovering after being caught in trap near Williams Lake

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Most Read

  • Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

    Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton