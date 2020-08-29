Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 is Ginger Cat Appreciation Day. Pictured here on Sept. 7, 2017 is Chilliwack-famous cat Nietzsche, the feline who works at The Book Man store. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Sourdough September, Read A New Book Month and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 30: Slinky Day, Grief Awareness Day, Frankenstein Day, Toasted Marshmallow Day.

Monday, Aug. 31: Overdose Awareness Day, Trail Mix Day, Eat Outside Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Letter Writing Day, Emma M. Nutt Day, No Rhyme or Reason Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Calendar Adjustment Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, V-J Day.

Thursday, Sept. 3: Skyscraper Day, Welsh Rarebit Day.

Friday, Sept. 4: Newspaper Carrier Day, Lazy Mom’s Day, Eat an Extra Dessert Day.

Saturday, Sept. 5: Cheese Pizza Day, Be Late for Something Day, World Samosa Day, International Day of Charity.

