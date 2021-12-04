A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 is International Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 is International Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 5 to 11

International Mountain Day, International Ninja Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Gift of Sight Month and Operation Santa Paws.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 5: International Ninja Day, Bathtub Party Day, World Soil Day.

Monday, Dec. 6: National Miners’ Day, St. Nicholas Day, Put on Your Own Shoes Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: International Civil Aviation Day, Cotton Candy Day, World Trick Shot Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: Lard Day, Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day, National Brownie Day.

Thursday, Dec. 9: Christmas Card Day, International Day of Veterinary Medicine, World Techno Day, National Pastry Day.

Friday, Dec. 10: Human Rights Day, National Lager Day, Lost and Found Day.

Saturday, Dec. 11: International Mountain Day, Noodle Ring Day, Have a Bagel Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
12 Days of Christmas comes with hefty price tag as inflation drives up costs

Just Posted

Droughts could be worse than that seen this summer in Greater Victoria, according to an Island-based watershed and climate researcher. (Black Press Media file photo)
Future Greater Victoria droughts could be worse than any on record: watershed researcher

Local artist Paul Lewis has installed three driftwood owl sculptures along a trail in Colwood as part of a pop-up art display. (Photo courtesy of Paul Lewis)
Driftwood owl sculptures now hidden along Colwood trail

Saanich Peninsula firefighters join staff from the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank in showing off donations to the Peninsula Firefighters Christmas Food Drive in 2019. The food drive returns next month after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. (Photo courtesy Tyson Elder)
Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich firefighters unite to douse hunger in annual food drive

After a couple agreed to match donations up to $12,000 toward the purchase of ER beds for the Royal Jubilee Hospital, the community came through on Giving Tuesday to donate enough to purchase nine beds. (Courtesy Victoria Hospitals Foundation)
Victoria foundation targets funding 2 hospital beds in 24 hours, community rallies to fund 9