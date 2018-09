Finance experts offer tips on how to hit budget goals when it comes to buying groceries

Here are some tips from personal finance experts on how to save money on groceries in Canada.

Expect to spend about $230 per person, per month, including non-food necessities such as cleaning supplies

Spend less at restaurants, and put that money toward groceries instead

Shop at grocery stores that offer points you can redeem for free groceries

Eat more vegetarian meals

Plan your meals in advance to find ways to use up food that could soon go bad

Video by The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.