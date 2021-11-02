Google Street View shows the correct spelling of West Shore Parkway on a road sign in the top left corner, along with the company’s incorrect spelling on the bottom right. (Google Street View)

West Shore: Even Google’s spelling it wrong

Search engine confusing one word or two debate

One word or two – it’s a debate that’s creating a divide across the West Shore, or Westshore depending on who you ask.

But whether that’s because of an influx of newcomers to the area, a failure to understand proper nouns, or Google perpetuating myths, it isn’t clear why the sudden divide has appeared.

Traditionally, West Shore has been spelled as two words when referencing the region, with a few organizations opting for the one-word spelling or one word with a capital S in the middle for their names.

But lately, even Google has started misspelling West Shore and has incorrectly labelled West Shore Parkway as Westshore Parkway, despite depicting the correct spelling in pictures with road signs.

What do you think? Should it be one word or two?

ALSO READ: Throwback Thursday – 110 years since crews paved the Malahat

 

