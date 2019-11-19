POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in order to be the first to get their hands on some sale-priced item.

Black Friday (the day that follows American Thanksgiving, which will be Nov. 29 this year) has become the biggest shopping day of the year. The consumer craze sees retailers slash prices by up to 90 per cent, with the event even making its way north of the border here in Canada. Televisions, televisions, coffee makers and doodads of all sorts have been marked down in order to draw shoppers through the doors.

Here in Victoria, a half dozen business are trying to rise above the commercialism, promising to donate the day’s profits to the Surfrider Foundation.

READ MORE: Victoria businesses band together to make Black Friday more sustainable

Are you planning on hunting down some Black Friday deals. Take our poll and let us know your opinion.