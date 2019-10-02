POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding Victoria’s streets to highlight a crisis threatening the entire planet.

Thousands took part in Victoria’s Global Climate Strike last week to demand action from world leaders on the climate crisis.

More than 150 countries across the world took part in the strike, which took place over a week. Students played a key role in the protest of the lack of government action that is threatening their very future. Perhaps not youth played a more prominent role than Greta Thunberg, who delivered a scathing rebuke to world leaders at the United Nations climate summit in New York City.

“For more than 30 years the science has been crystal clear,” she told them. “How dare you look away.”

Climate Strike Canada has a list of demands that includes: Canada’s recognizing its “disproportionate role” in the climate crisis. Enshrining the right to a healthy environment in law. Rejecting any new fossil fuel development or transportation projects. And setting “bold” targets to cut greenhouse-gas emissions to just one-quarter of what they were in 2005 by 2030.

Canada’s current goal is to cut them to 70 per cent of 2005 levels by 2030, though Trudeau and May have both promised to exceed that and to make Canada carbon neutral by 2050.

Do you think the global protest is enough to finally get governments to act on climate change? Take our poll and let us know what you think.