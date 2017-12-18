WEB POLL: Are you satisfied with the development and plans for Victoria’s cycling network?

Victoria News invites you to share your opinion on the subject and see how others are voting

Bike lanes created and under construction by the City of Victoria have their fans and their detractors. Which camp are you in?

Or are you waiting for all the noise to die down to see what the end product will be like and how it will affect traffic and parking?

Take our web poll and help give us a sense of where the community stands on this issue.



Are you satisfied with the development and plans for Victoria’s cycling network?

If you’d like to expand on your views, we invite you to write a letter to the editor. Simply drop us a line at editor@vicnews.com

