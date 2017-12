The B.C. government, looking at ways to save the average family money, is reducing the cost of medical services plan premiums as of Jan. 1, 2018. This has the potential of saving individuals and families roughly $450 or $900 a year, respectively.

We’d like to know whether you believe the cut will have the desired effect or if other increased provincial fees or taxes will essentially eat up any reduction in MSP premiums.

