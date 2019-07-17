Best of West Shore wants to hear from you

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

You could be in line for a great prize by simply giving a shoutout to your favourite local business.

The WestShore Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2019 Best of the West Shore Awards again this year, and one lucky entrant will win a $200 gift basket for voting.

Readers of the Goldstream News Gazette have made it clear they embrace the opportunity to highlight their favourite businesses and features in Langford, Colwood, View Royal, the Highlands and Metchosin. The number of people voting online has exploded from 8,000 votes in 2016 to more than 30,000 participants in 2018. This year’s Best of the West Shore Awards features 44 categories that include everything from best pub, restaurant and grocery store to favourite beach, sports team, best free fun, best second-hand shopping, best place to walk your dog or take a selfie and many more.

READ ALSO: Best of the WestShore Awards celebrate local businesses

“Every year we are pleased to partner with the Goldstream News Gazette to celebrate their favourite places, businesses and non-profits in the West Shore,” said Julie Lawlor, executive director of the WestShore Chamber of Commerce. “The fact that so many people vote speaks to the variety of great businesses, organizations, places and activities the West Shore has to offer.” You can cast your ballots until Sept. 2 at goldstreamgazette.com/contests/.

Sponsors for this year include Coastal Community, Royal Roads University, Camosun, Westshore Dental Care, Coast Capital Savings, Elements Casino, Signs of the Times, University of Victoria, Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan, Stover Professional Corporation and Seriously Creative.

“It’s easy for organizations in the West Shore to get involved by just asking their clients or customers to vote for them in the category that fits them best.” Lawlor encourages new businesses looking to participate in the Best of West Shore Awards to contact the WestShore Chamber of Commerce at 250-478-1130.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

