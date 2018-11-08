Market in Mayfair features local vendors and weekend pop-ups

There’s more of Mayfair — 100,000 square feet more — to explore.

Outside the Victoria shopping centre, two additional levels of rooftop parking have expanded to 2,030 parking spots. With new guest services and more bathrooms, general manager Laura Poland said they’ve been able to improve access and flow. The highlight, however, lies in the centre.

“We have a space in the middle, really in the heart of the shopping centre, that we built the connect market,” Poland said. “We gathered together a collection of curated local vendors.”

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, the market-style space will feature seven Island-based vendors. Victoria’s Bru Bike, Flux and Stone’s hand-crafted jewelry and Fired Up! will join the area. From Ucluelet and Tofino, Pina Styles will bring West Coast art-inspired clothing. Esquimalt’s Rootside tempts the taste buds with cocktails made of locally grown ingredients. Sugar Sandwich Designs and Salt Spring Island Candle Co. will also be offering their goods for sale.

On the weekends, pop-up vendors will also join the market.

“We’ve created this really unique and inviting, bright and open market-type atmosphere,” Poland said. “We hope customers will, of course, browse and shop, but can sit and relax. It’s sort of a gathering space as we go through the Christmas season.”

While the space is earmarked to eventually become a permanent store, Poland said they would consider keeping the market open in 2019.

The much-anticipated Indigo will open “imminently,” Poland said, adding it would definitely be ready for the holiday season.

