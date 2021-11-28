Oak Bay gallery sparkles this holiday season with Victoria Hospice fundraiser

The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)
The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)
The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)
The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)
The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)

The sparkle of the season takes on a special shine each year at The Avenue Gallery as it raises funds for Victoria Hospice.

The ninth annual All That Glitters showcases stunning, wearable art created by Canadian boutique jewelers. A percentage from the sale of each item is donated to Victoria Hospice which is 50 per cent funded by donations.

Victoria Hospice began as a grassroots movement called the Victoria Association for Care of the Dying in 1978.

Today, the organization supports families through the caring of loved ones facing life-limiting illnesses, including grief and bereavement support by counsellors and trained volunteers, and conducts more than 1,500 home visits a year.

READ ALSO: Hospice provides compassion in a time of COVID

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations struggled with fundraising. Victoria Hospice exceeded its fundraising goals with more than 6,500 donors raising beyond $4.5 million for end-of-life care, according to the annual report.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay doctor retires from 34-year call of Victoria Hospice work

The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at 2184 Oak Bay Ave.

Visit victoriahospice.org for more information.

READ ALSO: Mobile palliative care team launches for downtown Victoria’s homeless population

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Victoria Hospice

Previous story
Banking’s shift to cloud gathers steam as pandemic and fintechs spur faster adoption

Just Posted

The area impacted by the power outage in Saanich on Nov. 28 at 7:30 a.m. (Supplied by BC Hydro)
Power outage for 575 Saanich residents

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. A flood watch is in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with high water levels in the Sooke Lake reservoir leading to the closure of the Sooke Potholes. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gillespie Road, north of East Sooke, sees flooding

A new exhibit at the Maritime Museum of BC features the story of a trio of sailing vessels in the museum’s care, the Tilikum, Dorothy and Trekka. Our Fleet: Small Craft with a Story opened Nov. 23 and runs until May 14, 2022. (Courtesy Maritime Museum of BC)
New Maritime Museum of B.C. exhibit celebrates trio of ships’ histories

An example of one of the pages Saanich Heritage Colouring Book in St. Martin Anglican Church at 550 Obed Ave. The arrow points to a part of the roof described for educational purposes. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Saanich colouring book highlights local history, education