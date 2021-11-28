Oak Bay gallery sparkles this holiday season with Victoria Hospice fundraiser

The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery) The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery) The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery) The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery) The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. (Courtesy of The Avenue Gallery)

The sparkle of the season takes on a special shine each year at The Avenue Gallery as it raises funds for Victoria Hospice.

The ninth annual All That Glitters showcases stunning, wearable art created by Canadian boutique jewelers. A percentage from the sale of each item is donated to Victoria Hospice which is 50 per cent funded by donations.

Victoria Hospice began as a grassroots movement called the Victoria Association for Care of the Dying in 1978.

Today, the organization supports families through the caring of loved ones facing life-limiting illnesses, including grief and bereavement support by counsellors and trained volunteers, and conducts more than 1,500 home visits a year.

READ ALSO: Hospice provides compassion in a time of COVID

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations struggled with fundraising. Victoria Hospice exceeded its fundraising goals with more than 6,500 donors raising beyond $4.5 million for end-of-life care, according to the annual report.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay doctor retires from 34-year call of Victoria Hospice work

The All That Glitters jewelry exhibition and Victoria Hospice fundraiser runs Dec. 2 to 24 at 2184 Oak Bay Ave.

Visit victoriahospice.org for more information.

READ ALSO: Mobile palliative care team launches for downtown Victoria’s homeless population

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Victoria Hospice