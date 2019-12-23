Saanich Subway offers free sandwiches to homeless on Christmas Day

The Wilkinson Road Subway in Saanich is giving free sandwiches to people who are homeless on Christmas Day.
The store, located at 4144 Wilkinson Rd., will be giving away any sandwich of the person’s choice between 10 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Store owner Inderveer Sidhu said he usually donates money to charities for the homeless over Christmas, but this year he decided to do things differently. “This is the first time we’ve done this and if it goes better we will try to do more days like that,” Sidhu said.
