A Saanich subway store owner is paying out of pocket to make sure people who are homeless get fed on Christmas Day. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Subway offers free sandwiches to homeless on Christmas Day

The Wilkinson Road location will be offering free sandwiches between 10 and 11 a.m.

The Wilkinson Road Subway in Saanich is giving free sandwiches to people who are homeless on Christmas Day.

The store, located at 4144 Wilkinson Rd., will be giving away any sandwich of the person’s choice between 10 and 11 a.m. on Dec. 25.

READ ALSO: Three Saanich Peninsula organizations receive early Christmas presents

Store owner Inderveer Sidhu said he usually donates money to charities for the homeless over Christmas, but this year he decided to do things differently. “This is the first time we’ve done this and if it goes better we will try to do more days like that,” Sidhu said.

READ ALSO: Saanich Christmas elf delivers 1,416 pairs of socks to locals just in time for holidays

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Just Posted

Man barricades himself in James Bay apartment during six-hour standoff with police Sunday night

One officer injured during initial confrontation with suspect

West Shore RCMP arrests 24-year-old chronic offender wanted in Nanaimo and Vancouver

Jesse Shiner is wanted on multiple warrants

Swartz Bay sees one sailing wait for BC Ferries passengers

Travellers looking to get off the Island may be looking at waits at many BC Ferries terminals

Victoria tech companies band together to raise $70,000 for The Mustard Seed

The VIATEC Foundation will gift another $60,000 to other Victoria organizations

Uplands house raided, wrapped gifts stolen in Grinch-style break-in

Police bust man with bolt cutters behind Oak Bay Rec. Centre

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

Cermaq employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

VIDEO: New life for a 67-year-old toy car leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 23

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Chinese embassy takes swipe at ‘some politicians’ over talk of freeing Canadians

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for more than a year

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Vancouver Island freestyle skiier earns second world cup medal in two weeks

Teal Harle took home bronze at the latest big air world cup in Atlanta

Most Read